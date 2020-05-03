Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday across the Pikes Peak region, but the area could see rain later today, in a preview of things to come.
Temperatures on Sunday are expected to top out at 76 degrees in Colorado Springs and 71 degrees in Woodland Park, and both areas have a slight chance of rain later in the evening, estimated by the National Weather Service at 10 percent in lower elevations and 20 percent in Woodland Park.
Sunshine and mild breezes are likely to continue Monday morning, with a 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms across the region by 3 p.m. While Colorado Springs will likely see temperatures in the 70s, Woodland Park will be slightly cooler, with a forecast calling for a high of 65 degrees.
On Tuesday, partly sunny skies and a chance of rain will persist in Colorado Springs through the day. The temperature in Teller County will drop to a high of 60 at higher elevations, with a chance of rain or snow as the area cools to the 30s in the evening and overnight.
Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and mild at lower and higher elevations, the forecast shows, with temperatures ranging from the low 70s to high 60s across the region.