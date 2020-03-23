Colorado Springs will see sunny, breezy weather — with highs in the 50s and 60s — this week through Friday, when the possibility of snow showers appear in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday will be sunny, with a high near 60 and winds from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The rest of the week, save Friday, looks similar, with calmer winds. Friday will see a 40% chance of rain and snow showers, though the high will still top out in the 50s.
A red flag warning is in effect from noon through 6 p.m. Monday in Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Las Animas and Huerfano counties, where winds could gust as high as 40 mph and the relative humidity will be as low as 12%.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 10 to 30 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 50 and winds from 5 to 15 mph. A slight chance of snow and rain showers.