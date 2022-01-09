NFL scores for Week 18 - the final week in the season:
Sunday, Jan. 9
- Minnesota 31, Chicago 17, final
- Washington 22, N.Y. Giants 7, final
- Cleveland 21, Cincinnati 16, final
- Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13, final, OT
The Latest from Week 18 of the NFL (all times EST):
- Detroit 37, Green Bay 30, final
- Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 11, final
- Tennessee 28, Houston 25, final
- New Orleans 30, Atlanta 20, final
- Seattle 38, Arizona 30, final
- Buffalo 27, N.Y. Jets 10, final
- Tampa Bay 41, Carolina 17, final
- Miami 33, New England 24, final
- San Francisco 27, L.A. Rams 24, final, OT
- Las Vegas 35, L.A. Chargers 32, final, OT
Saturday, Jan. 8
- Kansas City 28, Denver 24, final
- Dallas 51, Philadelphia 26, final
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 15
Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)
New England at Buffalo, 6:15 p.m.(CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 16
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 11 a.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Dallas, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 17
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 6:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday Jan. 23
NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay, TBD
AFC lowest remaining seed at Tennessee, TBD
TBD, TBD
TBD, TBD
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 13 - Inglewood, Calif.
Conference championship winners, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)
