Roundup of traffic and road conditions Sunday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Accident alert status in Colorado Springs, Teller County and Fountain. If you are involved in a traffic accident where no injuries occur or crime is not suspected, you can report the accident online here.
Update 1:20 a.m.
A traffic accident on northbound Interstate 25, south of Woodman Road Exit, has only two lanes open at this time. Police are advising to avoid the area.
Update 11:15 a.m.
An accident on westbound U.S. 24 at Manitou Avenue is causing delays in both directions.
Update 11:10 a.m.
An accident on northbound Interstate 25, approaching North Academy Boulevard at Exit 150, is causing stop and go traffic back to Rockrimmon Road.