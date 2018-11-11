A roundup of traffic and road conditions Sunday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Update 7:30 p.m.
- Colorado Springs police are reporting that traffic is down to one lane each way at South Carefree Circle and Windward Way due to a serious crash.
- The Cimarron Hills Fire Department is responding to two separate crashes— one at Marksheffel Road and U.S. 24, and a second one at southbound N. Powers and Omaha boulevards, involving a vehicle and a light pole.
- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is also reporting multiple accidents and rollovers with injuries. Firefighters have asked people to stay off the "hazardous roads."
"Your fire department would like to request everyone stay in their homes where they’re warm and safe," the department said on Twitter shortly before 7 p.m.
--
Update 1:20 p.m.
A traffic accident on northbound Interstate 25, south of Woodman Road Exit, has only two lanes open at this time. Police are advising to avoid the area.
--
Update 11:15 a.m.
An accident on westbound U.S. 24 at Manitou Avenue is causing delays in both directions.
--
Update 11:10 a.m.
An accident on northbound Interstate 25, approaching North Academy Boulevard at Exit 150, is causing stop and go traffic back to Rockrimmon Road.