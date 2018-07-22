gaz red.jpg

3:55 p.m. update

Two people were severely injured in a wrong-way wreck on Interstate 25 near mile marker 130, said the Colorado State Patrol.

A southbound vehicle apparently crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a vehicle head-on. Both the driver and a passenger in the wrong-way vehicle were taken to a hospital. The passenger's injuries appeared to be critical.

The driver from the second vehicle had minor injuries.

-

Northbound Interstate 25 is closed Sunday after a crash at exit 132 near Fountain.

The crash happened near the exit to Mesa Ridge Parkway, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Traffic is being diverted to exit 128.

 

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.