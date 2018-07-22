3:55 p.m. update
Two people were severely injured in a wrong-way wreck on Interstate 25 near mile marker 130, said the Colorado State Patrol.
A southbound vehicle apparently crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a vehicle head-on. Both the driver and a passenger in the wrong-way vehicle were taken to a hospital. The passenger's injuries appeared to be critical.
The driver from the second vehicle had minor injuries.
-
Northbound Interstate 25 is closed Sunday after a crash at exit 132 near Fountain.
The crash happened near the exit to Mesa Ridge Parkway, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Traffic is being diverted to exit 128.