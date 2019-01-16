exquisite
The super blue blood moon sets behind the Front Range of Colorado Springs in this Gazette file photo. A blood moon occurs during a lunar eclipse, making it appear red. 

Millions across North and South America on Sunday night will have a chance to witness a total lunar eclipse, a show not seen in the United States since Dec. 21, 2010.

Observers in Colorado will have great viewing conditions as the skies are likely to be mostly cloud-free and temperatures will be in the high 30s during the eclipse, the National Weather Service hourly forecast shows.

The eclipse will begin its first stages about 7:30 p.m. MST, but the entirety of the eclipse will last about three hours. 

The totality of the eclipse will have the moon glowing an eerie red-orange as it enters the middle of Earth's shadow. The maximum eclipse will occur just before 9:45 p.m. and last for about an hour.

Blood Moon
The Blood Moon, created by the full moon passing into the shadow of the earth during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Monterey Park, Ca., on Wednesday morning, Oct. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/ Nick Ut )
Those who miss this eclipse will have another chance to see one on May 26, 2021, according to AccuWeather News.

The Air Force Academy is hosting a free observation event that is open to the public at the academy's newly renovated planetarium. A film will be shown prior to the eclipse, enlightening viewers about the lunar event. Visitors can enter through the North Gate starting at 6:30 p.m. and will need to leave the campus by 10:30 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Astronomical Society is hosting a Star Party at the visitor center at Garden of the Gods from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Sunday night's eclipse will occur when the full moon is closer in its orbit to Earth, making it a "super-moon."

The reddish color on the moon during Sunday night's eclipse is attributed to Earth's atmosphere. Molecules left behind in the atmosphere give off a red light that refracts into Earth's shadow, which falls on the moon during a lunar eclipse. 

"This same effect is what gives sunrises and sunsets a reddish-orange color," NASA's website states.

