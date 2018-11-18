Chain laws and accident alert statuses begin to lift as road conditions improve early Sunday with clear skies that help thaw ice-coated roads in Colorado Springs.
The temperature measured 25 degrees at Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measurement site, at 10:30 a.m. The high in Colorado Springs is expected to reach 42 degrees, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures should continue to rise with sunny skies throughout the week, bringing highs to 47 on Monday, 54 on Tuesday, 58 on Wednesday, and nearly 60 degrees on Thanksgiving Day.
El Paso County officials warned of black ice patches and slick roads for early Sunday commuters throughout the county. The city had 25 trucks working to treat the slick roads as of 4 a.m. Sunday, but several churches, including Woodmen Valley Church and Highland Park Baptist Church, closed for all events and services
Heavy fog moved over the city about 1 p.m. Saturday, keeping temperatures in the low 20's and visibility relatively low.
Colorado Springs and Fountain were placed on accident alert status Saturday evening and many road warning signs advised drivers to keep the speed down.