Two days of warm, sunny weather in Colorado Springs are set to give way to a chance of rain and even snow at higher elevations later this week, the forecast shows.
Sunday was on its way to a high of 76 degrees with clear skies and a firm breeze and Monday is expected to be warmer yet, with a high of 78 degrees and a slightly stiffer wind, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Similar weather is expected in Teller County, though it will be slightly cooler both days, topping out in the upper 60s.
A red-flag warning was in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and again from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for El Paso County’s far eastern plains and much of southern Colorado, including Fremont County, the San Luis Valley and the upper Arkansas River Valley.
The weather takes a turn on Tuesday. In Colorado Springs, rainy weather in the low 60s and upper 50s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, while Woodland Park could see snow on both days.
Warmer temperatures and clear skies return Thursday and remain through Saturday, which could be as high as 80 degrees in Colorado Springs.