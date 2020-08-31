The week kicks off in Colorado Springs with a sunny Monday morning and the chance of afternoon thunderstorms with likelihood of rain at night, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday is expected to get up to 76 degrees with an evening low of 52 degrees.
The chance of showers is around 20% after 5 p.m. and reaches 40% after midnight.
Winds will likely be between 5 and 15 mph.
Tuesday will have the chance of showers but the rest of the week is forecast to be sunny and in the 80s.
Meanwhile, parts of the mountains near Buena Vista, Lake County, and the Sawatch Range are likely to get a dusting of snow Monday night, according to Stephen Hodanish, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The sighting of snow atop mountain peaks is relatively common for this time of year, Hodanish said.
A bit of white will accumulate around 14,000 feet, but no noticeable impact will come from snow.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Chance of showers with a high of 76 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 85 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 81 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 87 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.