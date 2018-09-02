Fresh snow blanketed the Pikes Peak summit overnight Sunday with snow showers expected to continue throughout the day.
Pikes Peak's temperature could reach a high near 46 degrees Sunday. Scattered snow showers are forecast before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Scattered rain showers are then expected between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with scattered snow showers returning after 5 p.m.
Areas around Colorado Springs could also see precipitation Sunday.
Partly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees is expected, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m.