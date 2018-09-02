Pikes Peak snow
Snow blankets Pikes Peak on Sunday morning, September 2, 2018. (Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs)
Fresh snow blanketed the Pikes Peak summit overnight Sunday with snow showers expected to continue throughout the day.

Pikes Peak's temperature could reach a high near 46 degrees Sunday. Scattered snow showers are forecast before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Scattered rain showers are then expected between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with scattered snow showers returning after 5 p.m.

Areas around Colorado Springs could also see precipitation Sunday.

Partly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees is expected, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m.

