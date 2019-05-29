The party must go on at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.
With a fresh four inches of snow Wednesday, A-Basin extended its season yet again for the weekend of June 21. Skiers can take to the slopes that Friday, enjoying Colorado winter on the first official day of summer. Lifts will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day as well as Saturday and Sunday.
The ski area’s daily operations end next week, but weekend business will continue with no end in sight. A-Basin is eyeing its first July 4 opening since 2011. Aug. 10, 1995, is the longest season on the mountain’s record.