The youngest Sumatran orangutan at the Denver Zoo is celebrating her 1st birthday on Monday.
A celebration is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in honor of the milestone. The public is welcome and encouraged to join the celebration, which will include decorations in the orangutan habitat in Great Apes, and treats and presents for Cerah and the rest of her clan.
She was the fourth orangutan born at Denver Zoo and the second baby for her mom, Nias, whose first baby, Hesty, was born in 2010.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.