What if every neighborhood in Colorado Springs had a block party, where residents could get to know one another and then check in on each other regularly?

What if more employers offered training on how to identify signs of mental imbalance and what to do if someone seems to be spiraling downward?

What if gun owners voluntarily obtained locks or safes to store their firearms at home, to reduce the likelihood that a family member in psychological distress would try to take their lives?

What if?

Then fewer people in El Paso County would die by suicide, believe city and industry leaders who have stepped-up campaigns to reduce deaths, which reached an all-time high in the county last year.

Calls to action are being issued during September’s national Suicide Prevention Awareness Month observance from several fronts.

From new Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade speaking about mental health during Thursday’s State of the City address, to this week’s City Council proclamation recognizing the month, to plans from the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Collaborative and El Paso County Department of Public Health, the topic is front and center.

“We know an unhealthy mind is the root cause for many of our crises, including domestic violence, homelessness and suicide,” Mobolade said during this week's speech at The Broadmoor, which marked his 100th day in office. “The city’s mental health campaign will be focused on improving awareness of and access to resources and mental health providers.”

As first lady of Colorado Springs, his wife, Abbey, a nurse educator at Pikes Peak State College, has activated her platform, which focuses on mental health, Mobolade said.

“She is convening experts so we can address this issue upstream and downstream and find the gaps in our current mental health landscape,” he told the crowd.

Although City Council made the same proclamation last year, Nicole Johnston, suicide prevention program manager for the nonprofit Community Health Partnership, said the atmosphere is different this year.

The concern has been prioritized, she said, and there’s synergy building.

“We’re doing a more concerted effort,” she said.

Johnston said it’s also the first year for the city’s mayor to co-sponsor the proclamation, which recognizes the 194 deaths lost to suicide last year in El Paso County. That’s a 10% increase over 2021 and the most ever.

Suicide deaths were flat during the pandemic, and even taking population growth into account have returned to a record level, El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly has said to The Gazette.

Colorado consistently ranks high for deaths by suicide in the nation, and El Paso County often has led the state.

Financial problems, particularly with inflation and interest rates affecting family budgets, relationship struggles, substance abuse, grief, legal issues and chronic health problems are the most common risk factors for suicide, according to the county coroner’s annual report.

But there’s a pledge from the mayor and City Council and plans to talk about the problem and enact more solutions.

That’s a good step, said Brittany Riffle, youth resilience and suicide prevention planner for El Paso County Public Health.

“It’s really hopeful that so many people are talking about it,” she said. “One of the ways to reduce suicide is by reducing stigma, and one of the ways to do that is have healthy conversations about mental health and suicide.”

Lingering isolation and loneliness from the COVID-19 pandemic are key areas being targeted in updated methods to ward off deaths by suicide.

“We’ve always had elements of mental health and components of self-medicating, whether alcohol or some drug of choice, but it seems to be amplified right now; a lot of things in society have really changed,” said Colorado Springs City Councilman David Leinweber, who won an at-large seat in April after vowing to work on mental health initiatives if elected.

In May, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released an advisory identifying loneliness, isolation and a lack of social connection as a public health crisis that increases the risk for mental illness, heart disease, stroke, dementia and premature death, at levels comparable to smoking cigarettes daily.

Leinweber, the other co-sponsor of Tuesday’s proclamation, said he’s developing an eight-point initiative that he’ll present by year’s end and work in concert with Abbey Mobolade on achieving community goals related to mental health.

“Our suicide rate is really big, yet we’re a city of champions, so there’s some kind of disconnect,” he said. “As a business owner who’s had two employees commit suicide in the past five years, it’s personal for me, and it has been challenging to learn more about mental health and how it needs to be weighed the same as physical health.”

With 61% of last year’s suicide victims in El Paso County using a gun, according to coroner's data, the Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County, a program of Community Health Partnership, is advocating for safer storage of firearms at home, Johnston said.

Because about three-fourths of last year's suicides were males, the collaborative also is spotlighting the need for workplace initiatives.

In addition to Employee Assistance Plans that offer mental health benefits, employers should have materials pointing people where to go for help, provide on-site suicide prevention training, develop a healthy work environment, promote prevention from the top down, encourage employee mental health wellness and address the issue in policies, according to the collaborative.

For example, Community Health Partnership has changed the way it conducts staff meetings to include a mental health component, said Mary Ellen Benson, director of strategy and impact.

“We kick off meetings with a time to check in with every employee, to see how people are doing,” she said. “It’s a time to slow down and reflect in that space together, where we can create a sense of connectedness to the work and bring all the voices to the table.”

Because employees spend many hours at work, it’s important to build an environment where people feel like they belong and are valued, Benson said.

“We believe if we create a movement of getting back to connection and engaging deeply in the workplace so that people get a sense of belonging, it continues to elevate awareness and ultimately it will prevent suicide,” she said. “It’s more beyond the practices and policies; it’s challenging the traditional status quo and changing the way we work together.”

Mobolade said in his speech on Thursday that his request to the community is simple: host or attend a neighborhood block party, check in on neighbors and friends, mentor a youth, be present to your family, commit to attend a place of worship, start a relaxation practice, eat a healthy diet, track gratitude, spend time with an animal, and “commit to making a difference and find ways to serve and help others.”

What’s also known to work to help prevent suicide among teens, said Riffle of El Paso County Public Health, is calling or texting someone who might be having a rough go, inviting them over to hang out or have dinner.

“These small touch points reduce suicide and increase mental wellness,” she said.

There is hope, said former emergency room physician and author Dr. Matthew Sleeth, while speaking at a Lighthouse Voices suicide prevention event held earlier this month at Focus on the Family. The Christian communications organization is headquartered in Colorado Springs.

“Jesus said he came to heal the sick, not the well. If you’re thinking of ending your life, I think that’s when you need Christ,” he said, adding that he became a Christian at age 47, after being a lifelong atheist.

Sleeth called on pastors to speak from the pulpit about the suicide epidemic, which hit record-high deaths last year nationwide as well as locally.

“The church has got to get involved in this. Why? Because it’s the only place the answers are going to come from,” he said. “When we open our Bible, that’s where the light begins to shine.

“The Bible tells us this is part of the human condition — Moses, Elijah, Jonah wanted to kill themselves. Even Mother Teresa. It doesn’t mean you can’t be a great Christian if you suffer from depression and suicidal thoughts. Jesus made no distinction between physical and mental illness, but he goes out of his way to get those people with mental illness healed.”

Anyone who feels suicidal or knows someone who is can contact Colorado Crisis Services, 844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255, or go to a 24/7 walk-in crisis center at 115 S. Parkside Drive.