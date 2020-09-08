Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow likely. Record low temperatures expected. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Record low temperatures expected. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.