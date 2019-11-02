With 100 floats, marching bands and formations from local military bases and vintage military vehicles, it’s easy for a new organization to get overlooked in Colorado Springs’ annual Veterans Day Parade.

Trailing this year’s lineup along Tejon Street as the 99th float Saturday morning were volunteers from 22 Until None — a nonprofit organization aiming to reduce the 22 veteran suicides on average every day in the U.S. — whose sole purpose was to let veterans know they have an ally in this fight.

Walking beside the float was 22 Until None Colorado Springs chapter‘s head, Chris Ruble, a former sergeant who served in the Army from 1998 to 2006, and was deployed twice to Iraq. Though Ruble said he attends the parade every year, this was the organization’s debut at the annual event.

“Getting our name out there might help somebody who doesn’t know about us,” Ruble said. “A veteran could be out there having a rough time, they see us, they see the website, they call the number. It could help them get off the street or get back on their feet.”

This year’s parade theme was celebrating veterans organizations — positioning the small, grassroots nonprofit among national Goliaths such as the Wounded Warrior Project and The American Red Cross.

22 Until None offers emergency financial assistance, help with benefits, transitioning and wellness services for former military members, Ruble said. About 99% of fundraising proceeds go directly back to the hundreds of veterans the chapter assists, he said.

And in Colorado Springs, home to five military installations, the need for addressing veteran suicide is ever-growing.

“It’s heartbreaking …” Ruble said. “It’s one of those things where you see the numbers all the time and it’s not getting better. Every person on this float has somebody, knows somebody or wants to help somebody. That’s why we do what we do.”

The number of veteran suicides per year nationally increased from 5,787 in 2005 to 6,139 in 2017, data from the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention report shows. Researchers changed a key metric this year in how they track the deaths in an effort to better explain the issue.

“It’s the lack of structure,” Ruble said. “When you’re in the military, everything is laid out. … Then you get out, and you’re kind of left to your own devices. It’s hard to deal with. A lot of times you miss (being in the military), so you get stuck in those moments and it just leads you down a path.”

Ruble, who was once on that path, said it’s still hard for researchers to pinpoint why veterans are especially susceptible to suicide.

“I thought there’d be an easier way out,” he remembered thinking. Ruble had just left the military, and like many veterans, found himself alone and at rock bottom near Christmastime.

It wasn’t until a friend unexpectedly called him, Ruble said, that he was brought back from the edge.

“That’s why I do what I do now,” he said. “That’s what all these people are here for. You can call us any time of the day and somebody picks up the phone. … We’re not a giant corporate organization. We’re parents, kids, guys who were in the military who are just out here trying to help each other. Just like our banner says, ‘we are our brother’s keeper.’”