A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash late Thursday night.
Police say the injured driver was in a Nissan turning left from Woodmen onto southbound Duryea. The Nissan slammed into a BMW that was crossing the intersection.
Eastbound Woodmen was closed at Austin Bluffs for several hours as police investigated. It reopened early Friday morning.
The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver in the BMW.
Police believe speeding played a role in the crash.