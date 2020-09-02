If you’re one to pull out your camera when you see a hot air balloon in the bright sky, listen up. The Gazette and Mayfield Counseling Centers are hosting The Official Labor Day Lift Off Photo Contest.
Upload your photos from the Labor Day Lift Off for a chance to win a hot air balloon ride courtesy of Labor Day Lift Off, Rainbow Riders, The Colorado Springs Sports Corp. and Hot Apple Productions. The contest is open through Sept. 13. For more info and to submit your photos, visit gazette.com/laborday.