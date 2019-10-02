High school sophomore Alex Huerta usually brings his Bible to school, but it mostly stays in his backpack.
On Thursday, the sixth annual Bring Your Bible to School Day sponsored by Colorado Springs-based Focus on the Family, Alex will put his Bible on his desk in class, talk at lunch with his friends about his Christian beliefs and maybe read a few verses.
“I want to be a living example to others and a light,” he said.
Alex is one of 1,700 students in the Pikes Peak region participating in this year’s observance. He attends The Classical Academy, the state’s largest charter school network, which is under Academy School District 20.
About 6,500 students throughout Colorado and more than half a million nationwide are expected to take part, said Candi Cushman, director of education issues at Focus on the Family. The evangelical Christian organization provides counseling, books and other support for families and advocates for conservative public policy.
Bringing a Bible to school is protected speech under the First Amendment, and students can read it during free time, such as lunch. They can’t read it during a class, Cushman said.
While Focus on the Family sponsors the event, students organize local participation using posters, T-shirts and other promotional materials to let their peers know what it’s about.
“I think it’s a great way to publicly proclaim my faith,” said eighth-grader Lexi Huerta, who also attends The Classical Academy. “I’m guessing a lot of people will ask me, ‘Why do you have your Bible?’”
The event drew more attention this year than usual after NFL Saints quarterback Drew Brees made a 22-second video clip last month encouraging kids “to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day and share God’s love with friends.”
He was criticized by people who said he should not associate with Focus on the Family because of its stance against homosexuality, gay marriage and LGBTQ rights.
Brees responded on social media by saying he’s a Christian and called to “love all, respect all and accept all.” He added: “So that is actually how I live my life.”
In responding to the reproach about its teachings on homosexuality and promotion of traditional marriage, Focus on the Family President Jim Daly said in a statement that “as Christians, we believe we’re called to love God with all our heart and with all our soul and with all our mind — and love your neighbor as yourself.”
Cushman described the negative public reaction to Brees’ support as antagonistic.
“Attempts to intimidate and muzzle any faith viewpoint illustrate what’s happening in our culture,” she said. “We see so many attempts to marginalize people of faith for basically living out their faith.”
The discord trickles down to public school campuses, Cushman said.
“That’s why this is event is so needed — to remind students they don’t have to hide that part of them and to live out their faith in public.”
Those objecting to the observance, such as the Freethinkers of Colorado Springs, say some public school students who come from varied religious backgrounds or no religious affiliation have been hurt by religious groups. The organization told The Gazette last year that it views the annual event as a way to “exploit children.”
For the first time, students who participate are asked to carry the theme of Thursday’s event throughout the following year. They are to pledge to show others how they live their faith by doing an act of charity or sitting with someone who’s alone in the school cafeteria, for example.
Lexi said she was made fun of for being a Christian last year. If it happens again, she’s ready.
“I think I would process it differently,” she said. “At first I thought of it as really hurtful. My dad said I can see different perspectives. And then I don’t have to be offended.”