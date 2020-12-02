The number of students and employees in quarantine or isolation has fallen from nearly 6,000 to about 700 since Pikes Peak region schools have shifted to remote learning to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, according to data from area districts.
The majority of area school districts now have at least some grade levels, if not all, in remote learning due to the prevalence of the virus in the community.
"Since our return from Thanksgiving break, we have seen a leveling off of reported symptoms and cases, not because people are no longer getting sick, but because now all of our students are learning remotely and have been home and not in the buildings," said Allison Cortez, spokeswoman for Academy School District 20, the area's largest.
Still, new school-based outbreaks were added to the county health department's list over the past two weeks — at Aragon Elementary School, Grand Mountain K-8 School and Sproul Junior High School.
The Gazette on Wednesday contacted the region's nine largest school districts seeking information about the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff. Schools must report suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours. Not all districts and schools report positive test results or potential positives to the public.
Only one school district, Academy School District 20, provided all requested information.
Academy School District 20 has seen six new positive cases since leaving for Thanksgiving break, with 199 total this year, according to Cortez. It has 36 students and/or staff in isolation and 100 in quarantine. It has seen 11,480 students and staff in quarantine and 688 students and staff in isolation this year. The district has shifted to remote learning through the end of the calendar year, except for those students who require in-person services. See the district dashboard at asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app for more information.
Colorado Springs School District 11 did not respond with requested data on Wednesday, referring The Gazette to its dashboard. According to the district's dashboard, it has 21 positive cases, with 290 total this year. The district has shifted to remote learning through the end of the calendar year. See the district dashboard at www.d11.org/coviddashboard.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. The district does not disclose district-specific COVID-19 data on its website.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 did not respond with requested data on Wednesday, referring The Gazette to its dashboard. According to the district's dashboard, updated Monday, it has 35 positive cases, with 180 total this year. It has 563 in quarantine and has seen 2,917 quarantines so far this school year. See the district dashboard at lewispalmer.org/Page/14024.
Widefield School District 3 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. According to the district's website, updated Tuesday, it has seen 102 cases this school year and has four outbreaks.
Falcon School District 49 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. According to the district's dashboard, it has 20 students in quarantine. The district shifted to remote learning last month but still serves special populations in person. See the district dashboard at d49.app.envisio.com/corporate/performance_analytics/published/zr2fEv.
Manitou Springs School District 14 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. The district does not disclose district-specific COVID-19 data on its website.
Harrison School District 2 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. It has seen 105 positive cases since the beginning of the school year, according to its dashboard. See the district dashboard at www.hsd2.org/Page/4341.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. According to the district's dashboard, it has seen 51 positive cases so far this school year. See the district dashboard at www.cmsd12.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12330772&pageId=15394092.