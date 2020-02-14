High school students rushed to lift a car off a trapped teen in the Rampart High School parking lot Friday, Colorado Springs police said.

A juvenile became fully pinned under a vehicle after being struck in the parking lot at 3:19 p.m., according to police.

Police said Several students were able to lift the car high enough for a school resource officer to free the teen, who was identified as a female student by Gazette news partner KKTV.

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that driver involved was also a student.

The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.