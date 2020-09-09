Students in three of the region's largest school districts will be able to return to their classrooms — at least part of the time — over the next two weeks.
The area's largest district, Academy District 20, will resume in-person learning Monday, allowing middle- and high-school students to attend school on a hybrid schedule. Preschool and elementary students were allowed to return in person or online when the district resumed school last month. Students whose families chose remote learning will be able to continue in their online programs, district Superintendent Tom Gregory wrote in a Friday update to parents.
"Just three weeks ago we hoped local COVID-19 trends would continue to decline and stabilize. Thankfully, that is exactly what we are seeing," he wrote.
District 11, the region's second largest, will bring back interested elementary- and middle-school students to in-person learning on a staggered timeline the week of Sept. 21, the district announced Friday. Middle- and high-school students whose families chose in-person learning will attend on a hybrid schedule, Superintendent Michael Thomas said in a recent letter to parents.
The district had intended to keep all students in remote-learning programs through the end of the first quarter, in October. But Thomas said at a late August board meeting that students could be brought back as early as mid-September, should virus conditions in the county stabilize or trend favorably.
Some parents complained about the uncertainty via written comments read at a Wednesday evening Board of Education meeting, while others were eager for their students to return as soon as possible.
Thomas addressed the district's evolving plans at the meeting, saying that he has always suggested the district would adjust course based on county virus data. He called the process of re-opening schools a "roller coaster" and said that if all students are required to learn from home, their educations and even safety could be compromised.
"Not every student is logging on, or we might have some device issues," he said, adding that some of the district's students are "falling victim to challenging situations in homes."
A recent survey of district families showed that "well over 60%" of district families are ready to return, he told the board.
Falcon District 49 welcomed back preschool through second-grade students on Tuesday and will bring back additional students beginning Monday, according to a recent district Facebook communication.
As of Tuesday the latest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Colorado sat at 256, the lowest since June 30.
While the state has not yet seen an uptick in cases as a result of some districts resuming in-person learning, a spike could still be coming, state health officials warned at a virtual media briefing last week.
Assuming a 30% decrease in social-distancing by people 19 and under beginning Sept. 1, hospitalizations could begin to rise this month and nearly double by mid-November, according to a model released by state health officials. The model predicts that hospitalizations would peak in late April or early May, with 2,500.
More conservative models — assuming 10% and 20% decreases in social distancing in the same population — forecast only a minor increase in hospitalizations.
In other COVID-19-related education news:
One person is in isolation and 45 in a quarantine at a District 20 school after a staff member began showing COVID-19 symptoms.
On Tuesday, the symptomatic employee resulted in the quarantine of 36 students and nine other workers at Woodmen-Roberts Elementary, said district spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
Additionally, a symptomatic employee at High Plains Elementary resulted in the quarantine of one class of 12 students on Tuesday, Cortez said, adding that the district had received a number of negative COVID-19 tests Friday and over the weekend, resulting in all quarantines being lifted at Discovery Canyon Campus, Aspen Valley High School and Explorer Elementary School.
Despite a number of precautionary isolations and quarantines announced by the district since school resumed last month, the district has only seen one positive COVID-19 test, at Ranch Creek Elementary, she added.