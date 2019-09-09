Four students from Sabin Middle School and one student from Doherty High School face misdemeanor charges following police's investigation of a social media threat to the middle school.
The juveniles were cited Monday with interference with school staff, faculty and students, police said. A day earlier, officers received screenshots of a photo of them holding what appeared to be firearms with a caption that warned people not to attend school.
Security was increased at Sabin Middle School on Monday while district security and police continued to investigate, reported Gazette news partner KKTV. The middle school's principal told parents in a letter that he did not believe the threat to be credible.
Officers interviewed the students with their parents present, police said. One of the students was booked into Spring Creek Youth Services Center on an unrelated warrant. Police said there is no danger to the public.
It's not the first time that the middle school has faced threats.
Two teen boys accused of plotting a shooting at the school in 2017 were sentenced to four years and five years in juvenile prison, respectively.
In announcing their arrests in October 2017, Colorado Springs police described a plot for a shooting at the school, 3605 N. Carefree Circle, that named potential targets on a “kill list.”
Prosecutors alleged that the teens “idolized” the Columbine High School shooters, quoting from their journals in messages to each other, and that one of the boys had footage on his cellphone of a Molotov cocktail being set off in a culvert near the school.
Before their guilty pleas, attorneys for both boys argued they were venting and participating in violent, albeit harmless, fantasies.
The Gazette's Ellie Mulder contributed to this report.