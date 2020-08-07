PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Hannah Watters, the 15-year-old North Paulding High School student whose photo of a packed hallway on Tuesday generated headlines across the country, said on Twitter her suspension had been lifted.
It comes after a considerable outcry following news that Jones was suspended in the first place for taking the picture and posting it to social media.
She told 11Alive Thursday night that school staff told students they could be punished for criticizing the school on social media. She felt like the school was trying to make an example of her.
“We thought that I would get a slap on the wrist since it was my first offense,” she told Natisha.
Early Friday morning she wrote on Twitter that the school told her the suspension had been canceled.
This morning my school called and they have deleted my suspension. To everyone supporting me, I can’t thank you enough. If I’m not responding it’s because my life has been somewhat crazy the past few days. Once again thank you. ❤️— hannah (@ihateiceman) August 7, 2020
