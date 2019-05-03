Additional police are stationed at a Colorado Springs high school Friday after a student reportedly threatened to shoot another student during an argument in the cafeteria earlier this week.
The student at Cheyenne Mountain High School later posted about the altercation, which happened Wednesday, on social media, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Superintendent Walter Cooper wrote in a letter to parents Thursday night. One post included a photo of a gun.
The student was suspended.
Cooper hopes the additional officers will "ease tensions among those students who are now feeling overly anxious or uneasy," the letter said.