Colorado Springs police were called to a high school on Friday after reports a student brought a gun onto campus grounds.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. at District 49's Sand Creek High School on the east side of the city.

“Campus officials including administration, security, and the School Resource Officer investigated the allegation and subsequently contacted a juvenile male student on campus,” part of an online blotter entry by police reads. “The student was found to be in possession of a handgun. The student was taken into custody and arrested for various weapons-related charges.”

Police add the campus was placed on a “hold” status.

