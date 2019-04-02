A female student has filed a lawsuit against the Brighton School District 27J and several of its staff members claiming that they failed to respond properly to an accusation of sexual assault by another student at the school.
According to the suit, a detective with the Adams County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 1, 2018 notified David Smith, an assistant principal at Brighton High School, that the victim, identified as Jane Doe, was raped and sexually assaulted by a fellow student.
That detective also informed Smith that Jane Doe was the second victim, the lawsuit says. A previous allegation was reported by a different student in May 2018. The detective told Smith the suspect needed to be segregated from Jane Doe and that a safety plan needed to be put in place.
