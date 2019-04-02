A girl has filed a lawsuit against Brighton School District 27J and several of its staff members, claiming they failed to respond properly to an accusation of sexual assault by another student.
An Adams County sheriff's detective notified David Smith, an assistant principal at Brighton High School, on Nov. 1, 2018, that the girl was raped and sexually assaulted by a fellow student, the lawsuit says.
That detective also told Smith that the girl was the second victim, the suit says. A previous allegation was reported by a different student in May 2018. The detective told Smith the suspect needed to be segregated from the girl, and a safety plan needed to be put in place.
