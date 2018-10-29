CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina student who was shot at school Monday morning has died, police said.
Butler High School in Matthews, N.C., was put on lockdown early Monday after a student was shot on campus inside one of the buildings, reports a Facebook post by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.
Another student was arrested as a suspect, reported the Matthews Police Department in a tweet.
“The single shooter has been apprehended and the weapon is in the possession of law enforcement,” said the CMS Facebook post.
“Law enforcement has advised that there is no further immediate danger at this time and initial investigation shows this to be an isolated incident.”
The wounded student, a male, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, police said, where he succumbed to his injuries. CMS Supt. Clayton Wilcox said in a press conference outside the school that the shooting occurred after a disagreement between two students.
The disagreement occurred in a hallway and there were “many kids in the hallways when it took place,” he said in a press conference. Both the students involved in the incident attend Butler, officials said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 7 a.m., and a school resource officer was nearby, when it happened, Wilcox said a press conference. Surveillance video showed there was a fight between two students and it was “isolated to the hall,” said officials.
“Butler High School families are being advised through phone calls,” said the post. “Law enforcement officers have secured the campus and an investigation by law enforcement continues.”
Matthews Police were reporting the shooting is believed to be an “isolated incident.
Parents were alerted to the incident via a robo call issued by CMS.
The school is located just outside Charlotte at 1810 Matthews-Mint Hill Road. WSOC was reporting live that angry parents were gathering around the campus, despite being told they were to wait for updates at nearby Elevation Church on East Independence Boulevard.
No one, including parents, were being allowed on to the Butler High campus until police lifted the lock down, CMS officials said in the post.
However, many parents ignored the command and dozens were standing at the school’s front doors when students began leaving the building shortly after 9 a.m.
