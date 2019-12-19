A 15-year-old student at Hinkley High School in Aurora was arrested Thursday morning after police found a loaded gun in the waistband of his pants, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department (APD).
Another student spotted the weapon and reported it to staff who in turn reported it to APD. Officers then responded to the school, located at 1250 Chambers Rd, and located the student in a classroom.
Officers found the weapon and arrested the student. The school was placed on lockdown for a short time, according to APD, but normal operations have resumed.
