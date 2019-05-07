One of the students shot Tuesday at STEM School Highlands Ranch has died, Denver TV-7 reported about 6 p.m.
Eight students were hospitalized and two suspected shooters apprehended after shots were fired Tuesday at the K-12 charter school south of Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported.
Several of the injured students were in critical condition, Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.
The alleged shooters — a man and a boy — were students at the school, Spurlock said. They "got deep inside the school and engaged students in two separate locations," he said.
He declined to identify the suspects but said, "We did not have them on any radar that we know of."
About two minutes after the shooting was reported at 1:53 p.m., the first deputies arrived and "engaged the suspects," he said.
"I have to believe that the quick response of the officers that got inside that school helped save lives."
At 2:04 p.m., the Sheriff's Office tweeted about an "unstable situation" at the school at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. and asked people to avoid the area.
A suspect vehicle was "being contained in the parking lot," and authorities were working to get search warrants for the vehicle and the suspects' houses, Spurlock said.
"We do know that we do not have any other suspects. We have all the people that are involved. So we're slowing everything down, and we're going to try to focus on processing that crime scene, taking care of those who are injured and investigating this case ... " he said.
Parents were asked to go to Northridge Recreation Center, 8800 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch, to reunite with their children.
"We know that there are 1,800 kids that go to that school, and we are frantically trying to identify every one of those and making sure that we can connect them to their parents," Spurlock said. "That's going to take a little bit of time."
The crowd there cheered when a Colorado State Patrol trooper told them two suspects were in custody, The Denver Post reported.
"I’m just trying not to vomit or cry," one mother told The Post.
Brian Jones told The Post that when he heard about the shooting, he rushed to the school, where he saw heavily armed deputies headed inside. About an hour later, Jones saw his second-grade son, Asher, walk out of a classroom with fellow students and called out to him.
"It’s nerve-wracking," Jones told The Post. "There were lots of parents and lots of kids crying."
The STEM School was placed on lockdown, meaning no one could enter or leave. And other Douglas County School District schools temporarily were placed on lockout, so no one could enter, "due to law enforcement activity in the area," the district said in a statement. All after-school activities and programs were canceled.
"Highlands Ranch families, most of our buses are being used to transport STEM students," the district tweeted at 4:08 p.m. "If at all possible, please pick up your students from other HR schools as we do not know when we will be able to get buses out to those schools."
Gov. Jared Polis tweeted: "We are making all of our public safety resources available to assist the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in their effort to secure the site and evacuate the students. We are monitoring the situation in real time. The heart of all Colorado is with the victims & their families."
The "innovative, free, public, charter learning community" has more than 1,850 students, its website says — 550 in elementary school, 700 in middle school and 600 in high school.
The school has private security but no school resource officer, Spurlock said.