A student brought a handgun and ammunition to class at Evans Elementary School in east Colorado Springs on Tuesday morning, according to District 49 spokesperson David Nancarrow.

A parent of a student at the school, located at 1675 Winnebago Road in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood, told a staff member that their child had seen another student with one round of ammunition, according to a message sent to parents by Nancarrow and Evans principal Marcia Case.

The staff member then reported the information to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the school district's security team, the message said. A search of the student's backpack yielded a handgun and more ammunition, which has been "secured."

"There is no indication the student intended to threaten, or harm, students or staff," Nancarrow said. "After speaking with the student and the student’s parents, we believe this incident is more reflective of a misguided attempt to impress friends. EPSO will conduct a thorough investigation into how the student obtained the handgun."

All students and staff are safe and following the investigation, the school will "determine the appropriate next steps for the student involved," the message said.

No further information is available, as the investigation is ongoing.