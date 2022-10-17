A fire reported in La Junta has closed U.S. 50 for an "undetermined amount of time," according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The CSP reported the closure at 9:40 a.m. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, both eastbound and westbound directions are closed due to fire activity. U.S. 50 westbound is closed at Belmont Avenue at mile marker 379.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the fire is isolated to the longtime feed store WW Feed & Supply, located at 303 West First St. in La Junta. KKTV reported that drivers are being diverted at Third Street.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

