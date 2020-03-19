Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain and snow this morning diminishing with winds increasing this afternoon. High 42F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.