A winter storm is expected in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday, with a rain/snow mix throughout the day and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. We'll have updates throughout the day.
UPDATE 7:45 a.m.
Because of Thursday's snowstorm, the UCHealth drive-through testing center at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point will operate from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday. The center is located one block east of Memorial Park. To be tested, individuals must have a referral from their physician or provider.
Strong winds and heavy snow are forecast to cause blizzard conditions over the Palmer Divide area of northern El Paso County and Teller County beginning late morning and lasting into the evening, according to a hazardous weather outlook for the area published by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Winds could cause dangerous travel on the Interstate 25 corridor and southeast plains. West-to-east travel in the area will become hazardous this afternoon, the weather service reports.
The state transportation department discouraged unnecessary travel between Monument and Denver in a Thursday morning email, saying that conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day.
Snowfall is expected to be heavier between Monument and Castle Rock than in the Denver metro area, and the speed limit on I-25 in this area will be lowered to 45 mph, according to the email.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Rain and snow ahead of 4 p.m., changing to snow; a 90% chance of precipitation. Accumulation of less than a half inch expected A high of 42, with winds from 10-35 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high around freezing and winds from 10-15 mph. A 32% chance of isolated snow showers.
Saturday: Isolated snow showers, with a high near 50 and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.