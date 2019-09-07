07_29_09_weather (copy)

Dillon Tafoya,left and Brian Claxton watched the dark clouds build to the south of Colorado Springs In Garden of the Gods off Ridge Rd. CAROL LAWRENCE, THE GAZETTE 07/29/09

 CAROL LAWRENCE,THE GAZETTE

Severe thunderstorms and quarter-sized hail is expected to hit the Palmer Divide area and eastern plains of El Paso County Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

The weather service's hazardous weather outlook stated that at about 1 p.m., one or two storms could become severe near the southeast plains. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the biggest threat, the alert read. 

"Lightning and locally heavy rainfall will also be possible," read the alert. "Flash flooding will be possible this afternoon and evening, especially on the more susceptible burn scars."

After last week's record breaking temperatures, Colorado Springs will finally see a slight cool down, the weather service's forecast predicts.

Possible thunderstorms in the after noon Sunday will help kick off the lower temperatures, the forecast shows. While the high will still stay in the low 80s, the chance of precipitation is 60%. 

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures are expected to remain in the low 80s. There's a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon on Wednesday and slightly stronger winds at 30 mph.

Thursday the temperatures drop slightly to a high of 78, and drop even further on Friday to a high of 76, according to the weather service.

Click here for the weather service's week-long forecast.

RELATED:

A trend continues: all-time high temp recorded Thursday in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs sets record high September temperature — again

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments