Severe thunderstorms and quarter-sized hail is expected to hit the Palmer Divide area and eastern plains of El Paso County Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather service's hazardous weather outlook stated that at about 1 p.m., one or two storms could become severe near the southeast plains. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the biggest threat, the alert read.
"Lightning and locally heavy rainfall will also be possible," read the alert. "Flash flooding will be possible this afternoon and evening, especially on the more susceptible burn scars."
⛈ An active afternoon is expected for your Saturday, increasing the flash flood threat for recent burn scars. An isolated severe storm is also possible for the eastern plains. ⛈ #cowx pic.twitter.com/gIBLwsf3rj— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 7, 2019
After last week's record breaking temperatures, Colorado Springs will finally see a slight cool down, the weather service's forecast predicts.
Possible thunderstorms in the after noon Sunday will help kick off the lower temperatures, the forecast shows. While the high will still stay in the low 80s, the chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures are expected to remain in the low 80s. There's a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon on Wednesday and slightly stronger winds at 30 mph.
Thursday the temperatures drop slightly to a high of 78, and drop even further on Friday to a high of 76, according to the weather service.
