Storms have begun to develop over the mountains. Strong to severe storms are possible tonight along and east of the I-25 corridor. Damaging winds to 70 mph and hail up to golf ball size are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
An isolated tornado or landspout is also possible. Thunderstorms will also be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, which could cause flash flooding on burn scars.
8/15/2020 1 PM Update: ⛈ Storms have begun to develop over the mountains.⚡ Strong to severe storms are possible through tonight along and east of the I-25 corridor.💨 Damaging winds to 70 mph and hail up to golf ball size are possible. Be prepared to take action. #cowx pic.twitter.com/BKDRX2upXN— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 15, 2020
5:15 P.M. UPDATE
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning including Security CO, Fountain CO until 5:45 p.m.
4:56 P.M. UPDATE
Two Severe Thunderstorm Warnings right now in El Paso County. Both storms are capable of producing hail more than 1 inch in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts.
4:50 P.M. UPDATE
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central El Paso County in east central Colo. until 5:15 p.m. Half dollar-size hail and damage to vehicles expected.
4:34 P.M. UPDATE
Due to a severe thunderstorm warning for the location, the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall is closing now and will reopen as scheduled on Tuesday morning.
4 :27 P.M. UPDATE
A severe thunderstorm is continuing to produce up to quarter sized hail and strong wind gusts right over the neighborhoods of Briargate, Falcon, Stetson Hills and Shirley.
4 P.M. UPDATE
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern parts of El Paso County. Storm is moving SE at 10 mph, with quarter size hail & gusts to 60 mph.
THE FORECAST
The National Weather Service says scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected across the mountains and eastern plains Sunday, with a high of 84.
One or two of the storms may become strong to severe, with the primary risks from these storms being lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and hail up to one inch in diameter.
For Monday through Friday, isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be mainly confined to the higher terrain. The primary risks with any storms will be lightning and gusty outflow winds, but a few of the stronger storms may also produce small hail.