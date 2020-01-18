A quick spree of robberies occurred within hours of each other in southeastern Colorado Springs over Saturday night.

About 11 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs police responded to reports of a robbery in the 1700 block of Jet Wing Drive. Within minutes, the thieves had fled on foot, officers said.

About 40 minutes later, police were called to another robbery in the 4300 block of East Fountain Boulevard — less than half a mile away from the first robbery. Again, the thieves escaped on foot.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

About 1:15 a.m., an officer was in the 2800 block of East Fountain Boulevard when he saw two people running from the area. Police said they believe the two seen running from the area had just robbed a nearby business. They were unable to locate the pair.

Police have not said if the robberies are connected. No arrests have been made.

RELATED: