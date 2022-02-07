Police are investigating three overnight robberies in Colorado Springs that occurred within the span of about an hour.

A business in the 1700 block of Shasta Drive reported the first robbery around 11:10 p.m. Sunday after a male thief entered the business, showed a handgun and demanded money, leaving with stolen items.

About 50 minutes later, a similar incident happened at a business in the 1200 block of East Fillmore Street after a robber demanded money and then left.

Police responded to a third robbery reported around 12:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Academy Boulevard after a man entered a business, demanded money and then fled.

Officers did not make any arrests and did not specify whether the three incidents were connected, but Colorado Springs police said the investigations are "ongoing."

The string of overnight robberies comes after a slew of robberies around the city during last week's winter storm.