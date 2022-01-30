Colorado Springs police are investigating whether a series of burglaries and robberies are connected.

The crime spree started about 10:45 p.m. Saturday at a smoke and hookah shop on the southwest side of Colorado Springs. According to a police sergeant, the suspects shattered a storefront window at Sam’s Smoke Shop and stole items inside.

Smash-and-grabs at a pair of Valero gas stations followed; crooks hit one in the 1700 block of Briargate Boulevard at 11:15 p.m., then one in the 4200 block of North Academy about 20 minutes later. Police tell Gazette news partner that windows were broken at both stores. It’s unknown what was taken.

Just after midnight Sunday, two to three suspects waving a hammer held up a 7-Eleven near Lake and I-25. Police confirm the robbers took cash.

Currently, it’s unclear if the same crooks were involved. Police did not have suspect descriptions at the time of this writing.

