Crash scene photo courtesy KKTV.

Southbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard are open following an earlier crash that injured two drivers Tuesday evening.

The two-car crash was reported at 5:23 p.m. on the southwest corner of Academy Park Loop and South Academy Boulevard.

Both drivers, who were the only occupants in each car, were injured. One driver was trapped and extricated after firefighters removed a door. The drivers were taken to a hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, according to Colorado Springs police.

Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. No information on the drivers’ identities was released.

