Southbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard are open following an earlier crash that injured two drivers Tuesday evening.
The two-car crash was reported at 5:23 p.m. on the southwest corner of Academy Park Loop and South Academy Boulevard.
All lanes of southbound S Academy Blvd near Academy Park Loop are back open after an earlier traffic accident. @CSPDDutyLt— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 8, 2020
Both drivers, who were the only occupants in each car, were injured. One driver was trapped and extricated after firefighters removed a door. The drivers were taken to a hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, according to Colorado Springs police.
Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. No information on the drivers’ identities was released.