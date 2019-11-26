As expected, Colorado was hammered with snow overnight.
Snow totals varied across the state. The Pikes Peak Region experienced anywhere from 4-13 inches of powder. Meanwhile, Estes Park was buried in just over 31 inches of snow.
Such a significant amount of snow dropping led to some disastrous results. A fatal crash between a semi and a pick-up truck closed I-70 and required HAZMAT to be dispatched to the scene.
In Golden, a snowplow slid off the road and rolled over.
Near Idaho Springs, a rock slide led to a 10-hour closure of I-70.
I-70 WB remains closed at 248 - Beaver Brook. Crews are on scene to begin assessment of slope conditions, to be sure it is safe for crews. Will need continued patience during the extended closure. https://t.co/7nxlFtxTDo— Clear Creek County OEM (@ClearCreekOEM) November 26, 2019
While the snow has made traveling a risky proposition, others have embraced the weather.
9News meteorologist Cory Reppenhangen found one person who had no trouble commuting to work.
This guy says the commute to work in Boulder this morning is just fine. #9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/N3DAS1h0vW— Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) November 26, 2019
Of course, humans weren't the only ones enjoying the snow. In Estes Park, a herd of rams was seen going for a snowy stroll by the Estes Park Police.
These elk near Genesee, captured in a photo by Cate Leventhal while on the deck of Carolyn Braley's home, seem to be enjoying the snow as well.