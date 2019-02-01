Police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to lure kids into a truck in Colorado Springs on Friday.
According to police, they received a report of "stranger danger" at about 3:14 p.m. This was in the area of Parkview Boulevard and Sirius Drive. The neighborhood is just south of Bear Creek Regional Park East, southwest of downtown Colorado Springs.
The kids, ages 8, 10 and 12 were walking home from school at the time. They told police a man approached them in a truck. The kids told police that the suspect claimed he knew their parents and asked if they wanted a ride home. The kids walked away and called police.