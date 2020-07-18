This weekend's weather forecast in Colorado Springs calls for warm temperatures before possible rain and thunderstorms roll through, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday kicks off with a high near 96 degrees with mostly sunny skies, the Weather Service reported. But a 30% chance of precipitation starts after 5 p.m. with relatively light winds.
It's a similar forecast for Sunday but with a high near 87 degrees and mostly sunny skies. A 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms starts around 4 p.m., the Weather Service reported, bringing in less than a tenth of an inch.
"The storms Sunday do not look severe," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report, "but could still be on the strong side with lightning and gusty wind."