A summer thunderstorm rains on northern Colorado Springs with Garden of the Gods in the foreground Sunday, July 12, 2020. Afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast in El Paso County for the next four days. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

This weekend's weather forecast in Colorado Springs calls for warm temperatures before possible rain and thunderstorms roll through, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Saturday kicks off with a high near 96 degrees with mostly sunny skies, the Weather Service reported. But a 30% chance of precipitation starts after 5 p.m. with relatively light winds.

It's a similar forecast for Sunday but with a high near 87 degrees and mostly sunny skies. A 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms starts around 4 p.m., the Weather Service reported, bringing in less than a tenth of an inch.

"The storms Sunday do not look severe," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report, "but could still be on the strong side with lightning and gusty wind."

