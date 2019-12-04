The National Weather Service in Pueblo is predicting a storm over southern Colorado will produce only a "light dusting" of snow for Colorado Springs and up to 4 inches in higher elevations in the Pikes Peak region into Thursday.
In the Springs area, still thawing from a series of major, late November storms that dumped 17 inches in Monument — and up to 33 inches in the Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas — precipitation could mean a mildly mushy morning commute, but no major weather woes, said meteorologist Eric Petersen.
While the city's north side and Monument could see accumulations of up to 2 inches, downtown and points south are expected to get "less than an inch."
"It's going to be warm enough we'll probably see the snow mixed with some rain," Petersen said. "We'll see some snow in the air, maybe the ground will get a little white. It's still not looking like a big event for Colorado Springs and vicinity."
Light snow is predicted to begin after midnight and continue falling, "maybe a little heavier," through Thursday afternoon.
Between 2 and 4 inches could fall on Teller County, Woodland Park and higher elevations around Pikes Peak.
Here's the forecast for the rest of the week from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49