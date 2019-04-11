Commuters headed north to Denver and south toward Pueblo should be wary of residual ice and snow leftover from Wednesday's blizzard.
Colorado Department of Transportation warns of ice on Interstate 25 between the Wyoming and New Mexico borders. Traffic cameras show the lanes as mostly clear of snow, though minor accumulations can be seen on the median and the shoulders.
The storm also continues to disrupt local school schedules with several delayed starts Thursday and one district, Lewis-Palmer 38, with canceled classes.
So far, one crash has impacted traffic on northbound Interstate 25 en route to Denver. Just after 6 a.m., CDOT reported a wreck blocking the left lane of 'The Gap' between Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road. Multiple other cars, many of which appear to be four-wheel drive, have spun out onto the side of the road, Gazette news partner KKTV.
I-25 SOUTH GAP: While the corridor is open, winter driving conditions exist. Please slow down, allow extra travel time and increase following distance.— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) April 11, 2019
Those headed east and west of the Front Range may need to plan alternate routes, as CDOT closed the following:
- Colorado 86 between Elizabeth and the intersection with I-70, mile markers 17 to 59
- Interstate 76 between Lochbuie and the Nebraska border, mile markers 25 to 183
- U.S. 34 between Kersey and Wiggins, mile markers 124 to 149
Interstate 70 between Limon and the Kansas border reopened just before 8 a.m.
In the mountains, most highways are open, though the following require passenger and commercial vehicles to have four-wheel drive, snow/mud tires or use chain/other traction devices:
- Interstate 70 between Denver/C-470 and Vail Pass
- U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass
- U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass
- U.S. 285 between Pine Junction and Morrison
- Colorado 9 over Hoosier Pass
- Colorado 91 over Fremont Pass
Wednesday's snowstorm was largely a dud compared with the National Weather Service and CDOT's predictions. Original forecasts predicted up to a foot of snow in Monument and the Denver metro area. So far, the weather service has received reports of 4 inches in Black Forest, Florissant, just east of Castle Rock and Boulder. Lone Tree recorded 5.3 inches, while downtown Denver and Englewood reported 3.
Downtown Colorado Springs was completely dry by Thursday morning.
"We got some winds and snow, but nothing like we were expecting," said Brad Carlberg, weather service meteorologist.
Carlberg explained that the Front Range saw a dry air entrainment, meaning the turbulent winds of the blizzard captured a flow of dry air.
"We didn't expect (the entrainment) to go where it did, which shut off a lot of snow accumulation," he said.
The Front Range is still breezy but expected to calm throughout the day.
The weather service expects winds about 15 mph in the morning in Colorado Springs, eventually tapering off to 5 to 10 mph Thursday night. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.
"It's still kind of breezy, but nothing like last night," Carlberg said.
Wednesday night, gusts maxed out at 55 mph in Colorado Springs, 41 mph in Denver and 68 mph in Pueblo.
The weather service predicted a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the city before 11 p.m., with another round of snow showers likely Friday night. New snow Friday could build up to between 1 and 3 inches in the city, 3 to 5 in Monument and Woodland Park.