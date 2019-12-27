A winter storm moving across Colorado could bring a fresh pile of powder for skiers, but at the cost of snarled traffic on mountain and Front Range roadways, state traffic agencies warned Friday.

Southwestern and northeastern Colorado are likely to see the most snowfall, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release. Strong northerly winds developing Saturday could lead to drifting snow, the agency warned, tangling traffic.

"Motorists should expect heavy traffic volumes on most roadways due to holiday travel," the agency said Friday. "CDOT urges travelers to be prepared not only for possible delays, but also winter driving conditions. Extreme caution is advised if driving in the mountains."

Colorado's mountain roads typically see an influx in motorists over the Christmas and New Year's holidays. CDOT reported that more than 48,500 drivers traveled Interstate 70 last year the Friday before Christmas, and more than 46,200 Dec. 26.

Mountain passes in southwest Colorado could see up to 18 inches of snow, CDOT warned. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the southwest San Juan Mountains through 5 a.m. Saturday.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an avalanche watch for the San Juan Mountains, warning that danger is expected to be high due to heavy snowfall and strong winds.

Steamboat and Flat Tops, Vail and Summit County, Front Range, Aspen, Gunnison and the Sawatch Range were predicted to have moderate avalanche danger Friday. Grand Mesa, Northern and Southern San Juan and Sangre De Cristo zones were classified as showing considerable avalanche danger.

Drivers along U.S. Highway 160 at Wolf Creek Pass, U.S. Highway 550 through Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain passes and Colorado Highway 145 Lizard Head Pass should expect delays, state officials said.

The northern Colorado plains are expected to see significant impacts from the storm, state highway officials said. Drivers on Interstate 70 and Interstate 76 could see up to 10 inches of snow Saturday and wind gusts over 40 mph.

Higher snow totals are expected in the Interstate 25 Gap project area, especially between Castle Rock to the crest of the Palmer Divide.

"Motorists are advised to avoid or limit driving on I-25 between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs, particularly on Monument Hill during the storm," CDOT said.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts 5 inches of snow in Aspen, 5 inches in Creede, 3 inches in Walsenburg and 3 inches of snow in Colorado Springs through Saturday night.

Snow is expected to continue across the mountains Friday night, then shift to the eastern mountains and Palmer Divide Saturday morning, the weather service said. Hazardous travel conditions are expected north of Palmer Divide Saturday, the agency reported.

In Colorado Springs, snow showers are likely between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the weather service. The high is expected to remain near 28 degrees, with northern winds increasing up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night, the Weather Service predicted a 30% chance of snow before 11 p.m. and a low temperature near 12 degrees. By Sunday, snow is expected to have tapered off and the high should bounce up to 33 degrees, the agency's forecast read.

Colorado Springs could have a slightly warmer New Years Eve, as temperatures crawl to the low 30s at the beginning of the week and jump up to a spring-like 45 by New Year's Day.

