A snowstorm that moved into the Pikes Peak region Friday night dropped up to 8 inches of snow before tapering off Saturday morning.
The highest reported totals — 8 inches in Black Forest, 7.5 inches in Bear Creek Regional Park and 7 inches in Manitou Springs — far exceeded the National Weather Service's initial forecast of 1 to 3 inches.
"We got a heavier band (of snow) that we weren't expecting that stayed longer than expected," said weather service meteorologist Brad Carlsberg. "That can be the hardest part of forecasting these storms: finding the very narrow bands that set up over small locations and figuring out how long they will stay there."
The heavy accumulations of snow fell on top of an icy base, creating hazardous driving conditions Saturday morning. Colorado Springs and El Paso County road crews are out in full force, but are advising people to stay off the streets.
Both Colorado Springs and Fountain went on Accident Alert status Friday evening.
Several organizations have announced delays and closures for Saturday.
The Colorado Springs Airport cancelled at least three flights, all of which were headed to and from Denver. The airport also delayed a handful of trips, which can be found here.
In Denver, the weather service reported between 2 and 8.5 inches of snow, including 8.3 inches at Denver International Airport. According to 9News, FlightAware reported about 600 delays in and out of DIA. Those with morning flights are encouraged to monitor for delays or cancellations.
Interstates 25 and 225 in Denver have been riddled with crashes Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation's Twitter.
The southern Front Range also reported notable snow totals — 7 inches in Colorado City, 6.5 in Beulah and 3.4 in Walsenberg, the weather service reported. Blowing snow, fog and ice closed I-25 on Raton Pass over the New Mexico border about 8 a.m. CDOT did not have an estimated time of reopening.
Weather conditions Saturday night and Sunday in Colorado Springs are expected to be dry and mostly clear.