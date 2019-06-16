An afternoon thunderstorm flooded roads and covered lawns in pea-sized hail in western parts of Colorado Springs Sunday.
Some cars reportedly became stranded in high water during the downpour, and a flash flood warning issued for Colorado Springs ended at 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo urged residents to avoid walking or driving through flood waters.
"Turn around," read the weather service's advisory. "Don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."
Over two inches of rain had fallen in southwest Colorado Springs Sunday, evening, the weather service reported.
The Fountain Creek located near I25 and S. Nevada Ave has risen from 5.4 feet to around 9.9 feet in the past 20 minutes ending at 510 PM. Anyone near river banks in the Fountain area should move to higher ground. #cowx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 16, 2019
At 5:45 p.m. The National Weather Service reported that Fountain Creek near Interstate 25 and South Nevada Avenue had risen from 5.4 feet to 9.9 feet in just 20 minutes.
People near the river banks in Fountain were advised to move to higher ground.
There were also reports of small hail on the west side, including in the Upper Skyway neighborhood Sunday.
A flash flood threat will continue on Monday, according to the weather service.
Flash flood threat continues on Monday, especially over the burn scars. A few severe storms possible over the plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/vAC0qbkrxp— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 17, 2019