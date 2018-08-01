Just how costly the July 23 plague of torrential rains, hail and floods in the Colorado Springs area will be is still an open question.
More than a week after, evidence of the extreme weather remains: a sinkhole has shut down a Manitou Springs thoroughfare, a rural El Paso County road is still impassible after it collapsed when floodwaters ripped away the culvert underneath, and miles of dirt road remain washed out in Green Mountain Falls.
Manitou Avenue, which was closed Tuesday just northwest of the traffic circle at Ruxton Avenue, could remain inaccessible for two months while crews repair a damaged culvert that, along with the sinkhole, has made the road unsafe to drive, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Work on the fix, which could cost CDOT up to $2 million, is set to begin later this week, state Program Engineer Mark Andrew said in a statement.
“It looks like initially end of September before we complete the work but we’re exploring options to shorten that up with accelerated construction,” Andrew said. “We will look at phasing the project so we might have one lane open sooner.”
The county might also have to pay a hefty price to repair Old Pueblo Road, where a 48-inch culvert washed out and the road collapsed at Birdsall Road, said county spokesman Dave Rose. Three people were hospitalized after two vehicles and a Hanover firetruck fell into the ditch in the southern part of the county.
On Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners approved an emergency request for nearly $50,000 to repair the roof of the Fountain Creek Nature Center, which was partially torn off during the storm.
Rose said county staff are also working to complete damage assessments in Green Mountain Falls and several rural roads, including Chipita Park, Hanover and Milne roads.
Two bridges — one in Green Mountain Falls and another where South Academy Boulevard spans Fountain Creek — must also be inspected for possible damage, Rose said.
Whether any local governments will be available for federal disaster recovery funds remains uncertain.
On Wednesday, officials with the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management met with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration to discuss whether the federal entities would consider offering funds for communities statewide if damage estimates met the thresholds for assistance, said Micki Trost, a spokeswoman for the state division.
To be considered for FEMA funds, the hail storm and flooding must have cost the state at least $7.7 million in uninsured losses, Rose said. The county’s portion of that minimum is about $2.3 million, and — with at least $1.5 million in damage estimated in Manitou Springs — the county could likely top that minimum, he added.
“If the state goes forward with its disaster declaration and it is accepted by FEMA, it could make available federal funding sources to assist in putting things back together as well as some possible state funding that is tied to emergencies,” Rose said.
Rose said that Colorado Springs officials have informed the county that they don’t have significant uninsured losses that would help meet the threshold. The city of Fountain has not yet provided any information to the county about the effects of the storm, he said.
Damage to private property, including businesses and residences, appears less significant.
County Assessor Steve Schleiker determined eight properties were either significantly damaged or destroyed during the hail storm and floods, resulting in a value loss of $161,000.
“The only good news from this storm and from meeting with many property owners is that only a few properties received significant damage/flooding, and a majority received very little flooding and was able to open their businesses the next day,” Schleiker said in an email.
Manitou Springs Mayor Ken Jaray declared a local disaster on July 25, citing damage to areas including Serpentine Road, Soda Springs Park and Pawnee Avenue, as well as stormwater system and bridge repairs. A day later, Green Mountain Falls Mayor Jane Newberry signed a similar declaration.
“We have 13 miles of dirt roads and they were all damaged,” Newberry said. “Some roads were considered impassible for the first couple of days until we got people out there working on them.”
Homeowners — particularly those on Belvidere Avenue next to Catamount Creek — also saw some damage and have experienced access issues, said Town Manager Jason Wells.
The floodwaters carried decomposed granite and other sediment down the steep hillsides that surround the town, causing debris to build up in drainage areas and around homes and businesses, he said.
Recovery is a tall order for the town’s public work staff, made up of one full-time and one part-time employee, Wells said.
“Really the biggest priority has just been pulling in as much outside resources as possible,” he said.
Colorado Springs Utilities and Fountain have loaned the community equipment, and the town has hired a three-person excavation crew to help clear public rights of way, he said.
But leaders of the town, with an overall budget of about $600,000, will need to figure out how to pay for the work that’s needed.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Wells said. “There just aren’t that many dollars there to work with.”