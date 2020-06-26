Severe thunderstorms have hit the Front Range, including El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area, bringing heavy rain, hail and tornado warnings.
7 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning in effect for El Paso County will expire at 7 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, "the storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area." A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the area until 9 p.m. Friday.
5:45 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issues for southeastern El Paso County until 630 p.m. Ping pong ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
5:40 p.m.
-A flash flood warning remains in effect for northwest El Paso County, including northern Colorado Springs, the Air Force Academy, Black Forest and Gleneagle until 7:30 p.m.
-The Colorado Springs Traffic Management Center is reporting flooding at North Gate and Voyager.
-A tornado warning issued for central El Paso County has expired.
5:30 p.m.
Ashley Franco, reporter with Gazette news partner KKTV, tweeted that cars at Powers and Palmer Park boulevards are pulling off the road because of dime-sized hail.
We are at Powers and Palmer Park. Lots of cars pulling off to get out of the heavy hail. About dime sized. You can hear it hit our car. @KKTV11News @lucybergemann @christina_wx pic.twitter.com/AwiUA1gWaW— Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) June 26, 2020
5:05 p.m.
-A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs until 5:45 p.m.
-A new tornado warning has been issued for central El Paso County, 14 miles east of Colorado Springs, including the Falcon area, until 5:30 p.m. according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
"This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central El Paso County," according to the weather service website.
4:55 p.m.
-A flash flood warning has been issued for Black Forest until 7:30 p.m.
-A tornado warning issued for northern El Paso County has expired.
-A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Peyton and Falcon until 5:30 p.m.
- Colorado Springs is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.
-Pea and marble-sized hail has been reported in Monument.
Pea to marble sized hail falling in Monument. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rzgYUzPtp0— Terry Terrones (@terryterrones) June 26, 2020
4:15 p.m.
A tornado warning has been issued for the north side of Colorado Springs, Black Forest and other parts of northern El Paso County.
The current tornado warned storm in northern El Paso Co. is a very dangerous storm! If you are in the path of this storm, TAKE COVER NOW!!! #cowx https://t.co/J6ghG1HTnv— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 26, 2020
4:10 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Black Forest and Momument areas until 4:45 p.m. by the weather service.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Black Forest CO, Monument CO until 4:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/VnwJ4aAmNe— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 26, 2020
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued from noon to 9 p.m. by the weather service.
Hail — up to 1.5 inches in diameter — and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible as storms spread east across the Interstate 25 corridor between 3 and 6 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m., according to the weather service. Tornadoes also are possible, the agency reported.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/Fzgru4VLDu— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 26, 2020
The thunderstorm watch area includes Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Teller County, Douglas County and Pueblo County along with all other areas east of I-25 in Colorado.
Also, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the weather service for areas that include Castle Rock and the south metro Denver area until 2:45 p.m. Friday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Centennial CO, Castle Rock CO, Castle Pines CO until 2:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/nfNBxzkKXM— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 26, 2020
Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding, according to the forecast.
A chance of thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after noon on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday, NWS reported.
Here's the full weekend forecast from NWS:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 82, low near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85, low near 56.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90, low near 58.